Brace for dry taps as Nairobi Water announces widespread disruption in several estates including State House after major pipeline burst







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - Nairobi residents across several estates are bracing for a temporary water shortage following a major disruption on the Kabete-Kilimani transmission pipeline.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) confirmed in a public notice that the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 20th, 2026, at around 1 a.m, when a section of the pipeline burst, cutting off supply to key parts of the city.

Among the affected areas is State House, underscoring the scale of the disruption.

Other estates hit by the outage include Kileleshwa, Kilimani, Ngumo, KEMRI, Highrise, Nairobi West, Upper Hill, Madaraka and surrounding neighborhoods.

The company assured residents that technical teams responded immediately and are working round the clock to replace the damaged section, conduct pressure testing and restore the system safely.

In its statement, NCWSC explained that repairs are progressing steadily and water supply is expected to resume soon, provided all works proceed as planned.

In the meantime, Nairobians have been urged to use stored water sparingly and prioritize essential needs.

To cushion vulnerable groups and critical institutions, NCWSC has deployed water tankers for emergency supply.

Customers in need of tanker services can dial *260# and select Option 5 to make a request.

The Kenyan DAILY POST