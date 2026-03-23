Nairobi Lighthouse Church releases a statement after one of its worship leaders sent assailants to attack his SIDE CHICK with acid







Monday, March 23, 2026 - The Nairobi Lighthouse Church has suspended Elvis Opiyo, a worship leader, after he was linked to a brutal acid attack that left his side chick, Claire, nursing serious injuries.

The church released a statement condemning the attack and noted that Elvis has been suspended from all church activities pending investigations.

According to reports, Opiyo is a married man with two children.

For several years, he had been stationed in Isiolo on assignment while his wife remained at home taking care of their family.

The victim is said to be a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church choir group known as Redemption Ministers.

Reports indicate that she had been in a relationship with Opiyo for nearly eight years while he was away from his family.

Sources claim that during that period, Opiyo supported Claire financially, reportedly paying her school fees from Form Four through university.

He is also said to have provided for her daily upkeep and occasionally supported her family, playing a significant role in her life and education.

However, the relationship allegedly created deep strain for Opiyo’s family.

His wife and children reportedly endured emotional distress for years as the affair continued.

According to accounts circulating online, tensions between the two women escalated, with Claire allegedly boasting about the relationship and referring to herself as Opiyo’s second wife.

The situation took a turn after Claire graduated last year.

She informed Opiyo that she had found another partner and no longer wished to continue the relationship, stating that she did not want to remain in a relationship as a second wife.

Reports suggest that the decision deeply affected Opiyo.

Attempts to reconcile the situation, including involving Claire’s parents, were unsuccessful.

Two months ago, sources claim that the emotional distress escalated to the point where Opiyo attempted to end his own life but survived.

Investigations indicate that the situation later turned violent when Claire was attacked with sulphuric acid, leaving her with severe injuries.

She is currently receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, where medical teams are working to stabilize her condition.

Below is a statement from the church.

The Kenyan DAILY POST