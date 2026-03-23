Nairobi Lighthouse Church releases a statement after one of its worship leaders sent assailants to attack his SIDE CHICK with acid

Monday, March 23, 2026 - The Nairobi Lighthouse Church has suspended Elvis Opiyo, a worship leader, after he was linked to a brutal acid attack that left his side chick, Claire, nursing serious injuries.
The church released a statement condemning the attack and
noted that Elvis has been suspended from all church activities pending
investigations.
According to reports, Opiyo is a married man with two
children.
For several years, he had been stationed in Isiolo on
assignment while his wife remained at home taking care of their family.
The victim is said to be a member of the Seventh-day
Adventist Church choir group known as Redemption Ministers.
Reports indicate that she had been in a relationship with
Opiyo for nearly eight years while he was away from his family.
Sources claim that during that period, Opiyo supported
Claire financially, reportedly paying her school fees from Form Four through
university.
He is also said to have provided for her daily upkeep and
occasionally supported her family, playing a significant role in her life and
education.
However, the relationship allegedly created deep strain for
Opiyo’s family.
His wife and children reportedly endured emotional distress
for years as the affair continued.
According to accounts circulating online, tensions between
the two women escalated, with Claire allegedly boasting about the relationship
and referring to herself as Opiyo’s second wife.
The situation took a turn after Claire graduated last year.
She informed Opiyo that she had found another partner and no
longer wished to continue the relationship, stating that she did not want to
remain in a relationship as a second wife.
Reports suggest that the decision deeply affected Opiyo.
Attempts to reconcile the situation, including involving
Claire’s parents, were unsuccessful.
Two months ago, sources claim that the emotional distress
escalated to the point where Opiyo attempted to end his own life but survived.
Investigations indicate that the situation later turned
violent when Claire was attacked with sulphuric acid, leaving her with severe
injuries.
She is currently receiving treatment at Kenyatta National
Hospital, where medical teams are working to stabilize her condition.
Below is a statement from the church.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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