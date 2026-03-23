Mwizi Sugu! This innocent-looking LADY was captured on CCTV ‘breaking into’ a house where she stole Ksh 2 million and other valuables (VIDEO)



Monday, March 23, 2026 - A CCTV clip capturing the moment an innocent‑looking woman allegedly broke into a house and made away with Ksh2 million and other valuables has left Kenyans stunned.

In the footage, the woman, dressed in a simple dera, is seen attempting to access the house using several master keys, but her efforts prove unsuccessful.

Undeterred, she shifts her focus to the laundry area, where the homeowner had left the door open.

The video shows her squeezing through the narrow opening before finally gaining entry into the house.

Once inside, she reportedly stole cash and valuables before slipping away.

The victim has since appealed to the public, urging anyone who might recognize her to report to the nearest police station since her face was clearly captured.

The incident has sparked heated conversations online, with many shocked at how calmly and methodically the woman executed the break‑in.

Others pointed out the importance of securing all entry points in a home, noting that opportunistic criminals often exploit the smallest lapses.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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