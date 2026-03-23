Creative netizen hilariously captures how competition among GACHAGUA, KALONZO and MATIANG’I could cost the Opposition in 2027 and hand RUTO a second term (VIDEO)







Monday, March 23, 2026 - A creative netizen has hilariously illustrated how competition among United Opposition leaders could inadvertently cost them the 2027 elections and hand President Ruto an easy second term.

Using the analogy of a busy bus terminus, the netizen depicts opposition figures Rigathi Gachagua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang’i each with their own vehicles, aggressively haggling for passengers.

Each leader tries to convince a lone passenger - symbolizing the electorate - that their bus is the best choice to deliver victory in 2027.

Eventually, the passenger boards one of the buses, but disagreement over who should take the wheel forces her to alight.

Amid the confusion, Matiang’i drives off without the passenger, leaving Kalonzo and Gachagua stranded - only to crash shortly after.

The satirical skit captures the growing perception of disunity within the opposition, with each leader insisting that they are best placed to challenge Ruto.

Analysts warn that unless the opposition settles on a single candidate, the prolonged wrangling could give Ruto a smooth path to re-election in 2027.

Watch the video>>> below

Who made this video bana? It's accurately describing the united opposition 😂😆🔥 pic.twitter.com/CX7otxRSE2 — Manoti (@MwendiaJnr) March 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST