The day NIS tapped a private conversation between GACHAGUA and deceased Emurua Dikirr MP, JOHANA NG’ENO, as his sudden demise shocks Kenyans







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - Fresh claims have surfaced regarding the late Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, and his close ties with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, even as the country continues to mourn the outspoken legislator.

According to lawyer Wahome Thuku, Ng’eno and Gachagua maintained a close relationship, particularly during the period leading up to Gachagua’s impeachment.

Thuku alleged that the two met at a hotel in Kisumu during President William Ruto’s tour of the region, where they reportedly held a private discussion.

The hotel room where the meeting took place had been under surveillance by officers linked to the National Intelligence Service (NIS), who are said to have monitored the conversation.

Additional reports suggest that Gachagua and Ng’eno were recorded discussing how to overthrow President Ruto during the private meeting.

Following Ng’eno’s sudden death in a chopper crash, Gachagua has publicly called for thorough investigations into the incident, urging authorities to ensure transparency in establishing the cause of the crash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST