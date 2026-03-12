Mystery of a LADY who was in the company of Kisumu photographer JOE MYLES when he was abducted, murdered and his body dismembered - A politician had threatened him







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - The death of Kisumu-based photographer, Joe Myles, has left friends, family and the public demanding answers, particularly about a woman who was reportedly in his company at the time of his abduction.

According to Myles’ close friend, this woman may hold key information about what transpired in Naivasha, where Myles was reportedly lured under the pretext of work.

“If she was used by the killers to bring Myles to Naivasha, then the truth needs to come out,” the friend said.

Suspicion has grown since Myles’ Instagram and Facebook profiles were deleted after his brutal murder.

Nothing else was reportedly taken from him except his phone, which suggests the possibility that vital conversations on social media, via Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp, could point to those responsible.

It has also emerged that Myles had previously been threatened by a politician, reportedly vying for the Nyakach parliamentary seat.

Close friends say he had confided in them about these threats.

Tragically, Joe’s mutilated body was discovered dumped along the Naivasha Highway.

Reports indicate he was tortured, and some of his organs were chopped off.

The Kenyan DAILY POST