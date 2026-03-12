Ni Wash Wash!! Habanos Lounge owner, MAURICE ASIRA, linked to online scams, faces backlash for beating his Slay Queen girlfriend







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - Maurice Asira, the owner of the popular Habanos Lounge along Kiambu Road, is under fire after being linked to shady online dealings and physically abusing his slay queen girlfriend, leaving her face badly bruised and nearly disfigured.

Insiders claim that Asira, popularly known as Morris Mash in the social circles, amassed his wealth through online scams, including PayPal fraud, FAFSA scams, tax refund schemes and more.

It is believed that the funds are then laundered through his high-end entertainment joint, raising questions about the legitimacy of his business empire.

At the same time, Asira is facing public backlash after assaulting his slay queen girlfriend, leaving her face badly bruised and nearly disfigured.

The victim, identified as Kendi, had posted a photo of her injuries on social media before deleting it.

Close friends of Kendi revealed that Asira has frequently abused her, but she has remained in the relationship, allegedly due to financial benefits.

See receipts from Edgar Obare, exposing Maurice as a wash wash guy.

Maurice and his girlfriend.





He recently subjected her to physical abuse.

