Mystery as it emerges that an accident occurs at Salama along Mombasa Road whenever these two women appear at night - Concerned motorist shares PHOTOs







Sunday, March 1, 2026 - A concerned motorist has shared an unusual observation, sparking debate online about a mysterious phenomenon along Mombasa Road.

According to the motorist, whenever two mysterious women appear at Salama at night, an accident must occur.

“A friend found these two at Rubis (Salama) on Saturday after we shared a drink there. They were at the exact accident spot,” the motorist said.

He further noted that other drivers have reportedly observed similar incidents, claiming that whenever these women appear at the spot draped in white clothing, an accident occurs in the same vicinity.





See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST