“My Prayer Warrior!” - JAMES OPANDE thanks wife for standing by him after being fired for leaking MARION NAIPEI’s embarrassing club video! Shares cute video together

Friday, March 20, 2026 - James Opande has publicly expressed gratitude to his wife for supporting him through a difficult period following the loss of his nursing job in the United States.
Opande was reportedly dismissed after he leaked an
embarrassing club video of Marion Naipei a few months ago, a scandal that was widely
discussed online.
He also claimed that Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, played
a role in pushing for his termination.
Taking to his Facebook page, Opande shared a heartwarming
video of himself with his wife, praising her unwavering support and describing
her as his “prayer warrior.”
According to Opande, his wife stood firmly by his side even
after he was condemned online for leaking Marion’s video, encouraging him to
stay strong through prayer.
“My Prayer Warrior,
always there for me. She told me we kneel down beside our matrimonial bed, hold
my hands and petitioned my case before her Lord when the whole world was
against me,” he wrote.
He went on to emphasize the role of a supportive partner,
adding that a wife should stand with her husband “side by side whether wrong or
not.”
Opande also appeared to appeal for support, hinting at
financial struggles following his dismissal.
Read his facebook post and watch the video>>> below
My Prayer Warrior! - JAMES OPANDE to his wife pic.twitter.com/UzLxMfomqr— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 20, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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