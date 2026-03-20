“My Prayer Warrior!” - JAMES OPANDE thanks wife for standing by him after being fired for leaking MARION NAIPEI’s embarrassing club video! Shares cute video together







Friday, March 20, 2026 - James Opande has publicly expressed gratitude to his wife for supporting him through a difficult period following the loss of his nursing job in the United States.

Opande was reportedly dismissed after he leaked an embarrassing club video of Marion Naipei a few months ago, a scandal that was widely discussed online.

He also claimed that Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, played a role in pushing for his termination.

Taking to his Facebook page, Opande shared a heartwarming video of himself with his wife, praising her unwavering support and describing her as his “prayer warrior.”

According to Opande, his wife stood firmly by his side even after he was condemned online for leaking Marion’s video, encouraging him to stay strong through prayer.

“My Prayer Warrior, always there for me. She told me we kneel down beside our matrimonial bed, hold my hands and petitioned my case before her Lord when the whole world was against me,” he wrote.

He went on to emphasize the role of a supportive partner, adding that a wife should stand with her husband “side by side whether wrong or not.”

Opande also appeared to appeal for support, hinting at financial struggles following his dismissal.

Read his facebook post and watch the video>>> below





My Prayer Warrior! - JAMES OPANDE to his wife pic.twitter.com/UzLxMfomqr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST