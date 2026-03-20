KMTC LADY blames parents for choices some students make to get money to survive like hooking up with WABABA - “Mzazi anakupea 1K semester mzima, utasurvive aje?” (VIDEO)







Friday, March 20, 2026 - A KMTC student has stirred conversation online after boldly claiming that parents are partly to blame for the choices campus ladies make to survive financially.

In the viral video, she argues that the small allowances given by parents are unrealistic for today’s cost of living.

“Unapea mtoto wako 1K, unaexpect asurvive nayo semester mzima ama mwezi mzima?”

“That is why wanalala na watu wako thrice or twice their age,” she argued.

Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions.

While some agreed that financial neglect pushes students into relationships with older, wealthier men popularly known as Wababa, others accused campus ladies of chasing lavish lifestyles beyond their means.

Others pointed out that there are legitimate ways for students to earn extra income - such as side hustles, online gigs or small businesses, without resorting to “Wababa.”





Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST