“Kila Siku Ni Twa Twa!” - Drama in Eastleigh as woman airs marital woes publicly, accuses husband of being too ‘thirsty’ (VIDEO)







Friday, March 20, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded in Eastleigh after a woman publicly aired her marital grievances, drawing a crowd of curious residents and passersby.

The woman was heard lamenting that her husband’s “energy” at home had become overwhelming.

“Huyu mwanaume amenichosha na twa twa. Jana nilikuwa mgonjwa na bado aliniforce,” she was heard saying.

The locals could be heard laughing as she continued to complain about her husband’s "excessive demands".

Amid the commotion, one man intervened and advised her to handle the matter privately rather than exposing her marital issues in public.

“Hii mambo mngemaliza wa nyumba,” he told her.

Watch the video>>> of the dramatic incident below

Kila Siku Ni Twa Twa! pic.twitter.com/0mGwwu9H2z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 20, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST