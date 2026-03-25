Mwili Iko Kanisa, Lakini Roho Iko Kwa Club - MARION NAIPEI’s dance moves during a church service spark a buzz (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A video of controversial social media personality, Marion Naipei, showcasing club-style dance moves during a church service has ignited mixed reactions across social media.

In the clip circulating online, Marion is seen dancing enthusiastically during what appears to be a praise and worship session.

However, her moves, commonly associated with nightlife scenes, have left netizens divided, with some amused and others questioning the appropriateness of such dances in a place of worship.

Marion first came into the limelight after U.S-based medic, James Opande, leaked her embarrassing club video, making her the talk of social media.

Following the scandal, which trended for days, controversial city pastor Victor Kanyari invited her to his church, where he prayed for her.

Marion has since been serving at Kanyari’s church as one of the key officials.

Watch the video>>> below

Marion Naipei,



Mwili iko kwa kanisa lakini roho iko kwa club pic.twitter.com/iq72apEFMr — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST