Mwili Iko Kanisa, Lakini Roho Iko Kwa Club - MARION NAIPEI’s dance moves during a church service spark a buzz (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A video of controversial
social media personality, Marion Naipei, showcasing club-style dance moves
during a church service has ignited mixed reactions across social media.
In the clip circulating online, Marion is seen dancing
enthusiastically during what appears to be a praise and worship session.
However, her moves, commonly associated with nightlife
scenes, have left netizens divided, with some amused and others questioning the
appropriateness of such dances in a place of worship.
Marion first came into the limelight after U.S-based medic,
James Opande, leaked her embarrassing club video, making her the talk of social
media.
Following the scandal, which trended for days, controversial
city pastor Victor Kanyari invited her to his church, where he prayed for her.
Marion has since been serving at Kanyari’s church as one of
the key officials.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Marion Naipei,— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) March 24, 2026
Mwili iko kwa kanisa lakini roho iko kwa club pic.twitter.com/iq72apEFMr
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