High-end Life! UHURU KENYATTA’s former PA JOMO GECAGA’s youthful wife, LOLA HANNIGAN, shows her typical day-to-day lifestyle (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Former KTN presenter and Jomo Gecaga’s wife, Lola Hannigan, has shared a video giving fans a glimpse into her typical day-to-day lifestyle.
Lola’s day begins with a focus on fitness, as she hits the
gym for her regular workout session.
Afterwards, she enjoys a healthy breakfast before getting
ready to run her daily errands.
In the video, she is seen being chauffeured to a high-end
clothing store, where she goes on a shopping spree and picks out several
designer outfits for her children.
From the clip, it is evident that Lola enjoys a luxurious
lifestyle, complete with a personal driver and access to upscale shopping
experiences.
Lola and Jomo Gecaga officially tied the knot last year in a
private ceremony attended by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Watch the video>>> below
LOLA HANNIGAN...... Soft Life pic.twitter.com/3ZIRzEzdaD— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 25, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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