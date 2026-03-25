High-end Life! UHURU KENYATTA’s former PA JOMO GECAGA’s youthful wife, LOLA HANNIGAN, shows her typical day-to-day lifestyle (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Former KTN presenter and Jomo Gecaga’s wife, Lola Hannigan, has shared a video giving fans a glimpse into her typical day-to-day lifestyle.

Lola’s day begins with a focus on fitness, as she hits the gym for her regular workout session.

Afterwards, she enjoys a healthy breakfast before getting ready to run her daily errands.

In the video, she is seen being chauffeured to a high-end clothing store, where she goes on a shopping spree and picks out several designer outfits for her children.

From the clip, it is evident that Lola enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, complete with a personal driver and access to upscale shopping experiences.

Lola and Jomo Gecaga officially tied the knot last year in a private ceremony attended by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Watch the video>>> below

LOLA HANNIGAN...... Soft Life pic.twitter.com/3ZIRzEzdaD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST