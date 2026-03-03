MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s side chick appears to be mourning more than his wife - Heartbreaking PHOTO moves netizens! Ni Uchungu Sana Kupoteza Sponsor







Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - A young woman who has publicly revealed that she was romantically involved with the late Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, has continued to attract attention online after sharing emotional posts mourning his sudden death.

Since news broke of the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the legislator’s life, the lady has been posting a series of heartfelt messages on her social media pages, expressing deep sorrow and struggling to come to terms with the loss.

In one particularly moving photo that has since gone viral, she is seen in tears, appearing overwhelmed with grief.

There are reports circulating on social media suggesting she may be expecting his child.

See the heartbreaking image.





