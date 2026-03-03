“Memories never fade” - MP NG’ENO’s side chick says and shares another PHOTO in a hotel bed as she mourns him! Can you spot his legs?







Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - As Kenyans continue to grieve the tragic passing of Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, a woman who has publicly revealed that she was romantically involved with him has once again stirred conversation online.

The lady has been posting emotional tributes and throwback photos, reminiscing about what she describes as special moments they shared.

In her latest post, she shared a photo reportedly taken during one of their private meet-ups, captioning it, “Memories never fade.”

The image, taken in what appears to be a hotel room, has sparked widespread reactions on social media.

Some netizens claim that part of a man’s legs, believed to belong to the late MP, can be seen in the background.

Check out the photo.

More photos of the lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST