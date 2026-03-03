More PHOTOs of the LADY who has publicly revealed she had an affair with MP JOHANA NG’ENO and shared a hotel PHOTO to prove her claims - He loved them young

Tuesday, March 3,
2026 - More photos of a woman who publicly claimed she was in a romantic
relationship with Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, before his
tragic death have surfaced.
The woman, said to be from Langas in Eldoret, took to social
media to mourn the MP following the fatal helicopter crash that claimed his
life and five others.
In her emotional posts, she revealed that she had been
romantically involved with Ng’eno and shared a photo taken inside a hotel room
during one of their private meet-ups.
In the image, she deliberately exposed what appeared to be
the MP’s signature jacket, seemingly as proof of their closeness.
According to her claims, the relationship was serious enough
that the late MP had introduced her to some of his close associates, including
Narok Deputy Governor Kiprono Tamalinye.
She further alleged that Tamalinye personally reached out to
console her after Ng’eno’s sudden demise.
As the story continues to trend, social media users have unearthed additional photos of the lady, fueling further debate.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
