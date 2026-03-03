More PHOTOs of the LADY who has publicly revealed she had an affair with MP JOHANA NG’ENO and shared a hotel PHOTO to prove her claims - He loved them young







Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - More photos of a woman who publicly claimed she was in a romantic relationship with Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, before his tragic death have surfaced.

The woman, said to be from Langas in Eldoret, took to social media to mourn the MP following the fatal helicopter crash that claimed his life and five others.

In her emotional posts, she revealed that she had been romantically involved with Ng’eno and shared a photo taken inside a hotel room during one of their private meet-ups.

In the image, she deliberately exposed what appeared to be the MP’s signature jacket, seemingly as proof of their closeness.

According to her claims, the relationship was serious enough that the late MP had introduced her to some of his close associates, including Narok Deputy Governor Kiprono Tamalinye.

She further alleged that Tamalinye personally reached out to console her after Ng’eno’s sudden demise.

As the story continues to trend, social media users have unearthed additional photos of the lady, fueling further debate.

