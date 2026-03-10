“Moving Coffin!” - Kenyan exposes the state of the City Shuttle Bus involved in the fatal Valley Road crash! It was unroadworthy (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A concerned Kenyan has shared a video showing the interior condition of a City Shuttle bus involved in a fatal accident along Valley Road in Nairobi.

The man recorded the video inside the ill-fated bus, which can only be described as a “moving coffin” due to its dilapidated and unroadworthy condition.

In the clip circulating on social media, the bus appears to be in poor mechanical condition, raising serious questions about how it managed to pass inspection by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

According to reports, the bus, which was heading to Nairobi CBD from the Kawangware route, lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles along Valley Road, leading to a fatal crash.

Passengers are said to have been warned moments before the accident after the driver allegedly informed them that the bus had developed brake failure.

Following the crash, the driver reportedly fled the scene, leaving authorities and emergency responders to handle the aftermath of the accident.

The circulating video has triggered public outrage and renewed concerns about the safety standards of some public service vehicles, with many Kenyans calling on NTSA to tighten inspections and crack down on unroadworthy buses operating on city routes.

Watch the video of the ill-fated bus via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST