SHAME!! The newly built Ksh 8 million Kinyago Sports Ground in Kamukunji that was recently launched by President RUTO was swept away by the Nairobi floods (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - Residents of Kamukunji, Nairobi, were left stunned after the newly renovated Kinyago Sports Ground, launched by President William Ruto recently, was severely damaged by flash floods.

The facility, which cost Ksh 8 million and was hailed as a major boost for grassroots football in the densely populated neighborhood, could not withstand the heavy rains that pounded Nairobi over the weekend.

Sections of the artificial turf were ripped off and scattered as torrents of water cut through the ground, leaving behind exposed soil and damaged infrastructure.

The incident has sparked debate online, with many questioning the quality of construction and drainage systems.

The Kenyan DAILY POST