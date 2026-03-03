A clearer PHOTO of MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s Side Chick who has gone public about their affair - She claims to be carrying the late MP’s pregnancy







Tuesday, March 3, 2026 - Online drama continues to unfold after a woman who claims she was romantically involved with the late Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament, Johana Ng’eno, went public about their alleged affair.

The lady has been sharing emotional posts mourning the outspoken legislator, who died over the weekend in a tragic helicopter crash.

In her earlier posts, she shared a photo taken in a hotel room during one of their private meet-ups.

In the image, what appeared to be the MP’s signature jacket was visible, a detail she pointed to as proof of their relationship.

Now, a clearer photo of the woman has surfaced online as the controversy intensifies.

In addition to grieving publicly, the woman claims she is carrying the late MP’s pregnancy.

She described the pain as “unbearable,” saying she is struggling to come to terms with both the loss and her current situation.

Below is a clearer photo of the late MP’s side chick, who is reportedly pregnant.





The Kenyan DAILY POST