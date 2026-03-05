Man cries out after a LADY he picked from a club demanded a hefty sum after spending the night in his apartment - Dramatic scene attracts neighbours







Thursday, March 5, 2026 - A man has narrated a dramatic incident after a night out with a woman he met at a nightclub turned into chaos the following morning when she allegedly demanded a hefty sum after spending the night at his house.

According to the man’s account, the two met at a nightclub on a Friday night, where they vibed and partied together before she voluntarily followed him to his home.

He claims they spent the night together and the following morning, he woke her up to leave because he had a photo shoot scheduled for Saturday morning.

The man says the woman freshened up and as she was leaving, he offered her 10,000 Nairas as a goodwill gesture.

However, the situation quickly escalated when she allegedly refused the money and insisted that she charges 100,000 Nairas per night.

Shocked by the demand, the man claimed he reminded her that they had never discussed any payment or agreed on any arrangement before she came to his house.

The disagreement reportedly turned into a heated argument that attracted neighbours from the compound.

According to the man, the woman told those who had gathered that he had taken her home for paid “mechi’’ and was refusing to pay her.

However, the drama did not end there.

About 10 minutes later, the woman returned accompanied by two soldiers, accusing the man again of refusing to pay her after spending the night together.

The man claims the soldiers were initially ready to confront him, but the situation changed when he raised an alarm, attracting more residents from the compound.

Luckily, one of the neighbours reportedly had a friend in the military who had spent the night there, and he intervened to calm the situation.

After questioning both parties, the soldiers reportedly pressured the woman to clarify the matter.

According to the man, she eventually admitted that no price had been discussed beforehand.

The soldiers allegedly left the scene frustrated after realizing there had been no prior agreement.

The man said the entire incident left him deeply embarrassed in front of his neighbours, turning what started as a casual night out into a dramatic public confrontation

The Kenyan DAILY POST