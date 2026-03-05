Man cries out after a LADY he picked from a club demanded a hefty sum after spending the night in his apartment - Dramatic scene attracts neighbours

Thursday, March 5,
2026 - A man has narrated a dramatic incident after a night out with a
woman he met at a nightclub turned into chaos the following morning when she
allegedly demanded a hefty sum after spending the night at his house.
According to the man’s account, the two met at a nightclub
on a Friday night, where they vibed and partied together before she voluntarily
followed him to his home.
He claims they spent the night together and the following
morning, he woke her up to leave because he had a photo
shoot scheduled for Saturday morning.
The man says the woman freshened up and as she was leaving,
he offered her 10,000 Nairas as a goodwill
gesture.
However, the situation quickly escalated when she allegedly
refused the money and insisted that she charges 100,000 Nairas per
night.
Shocked by the demand, the man claimed he reminded her that they
had never discussed any payment or agreed on any arrangement
before she came to his house.
The disagreement reportedly turned into a heated argument
that attracted neighbours from the compound.
According to the man, the woman told those who had gathered
that he had taken her home for paid “mechi’’ and was refusing to pay
her.
However,
the drama did not end there.
About
10 minutes later, the woman
returned accompanied by two soldiers,
accusing the man again of refusing to pay her after spending the night
together.
The
man claims the soldiers were initially ready to confront him, but the situation
changed when he raised an alarm, attracting more residents from the compound.
Luckily,
one of the neighbours reportedly had a friend
in the military who had spent the night there, and he intervened to calm
the situation.
After
questioning both parties, the soldiers reportedly pressured the woman to
clarify the matter.
According
to the man, she eventually admitted
that no price had been discussed beforehand.
The
soldiers allegedly left the scene frustrated after realizing there had been no prior agreement.
The man said the entire incident left him deeply embarrassed in front of his neighbours, turning what started as a casual night out into a dramatic public confrontation
