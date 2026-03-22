Scandals rocks Kitale’s Galilee Hospital after the HR did the unthinkable to a female employee who rejected his advances - She is fighting for her life







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - A Human Resource Officer based at Galilee Hospital in Kitale is on the spot after he reportedly did the unthinkable to a female staff member who rejected his advances.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Nancy Kung’u, was airlifted to Nairobi Women’s Hospital after sustaining serious injuries at the hands of her alleged assailant.

She is currently admitted at the hospital, as calls for justice continue to grow louder on social media.

The suspect is said to be the son of the hospital’s owner.

Below is a photo of the assailant as a concerned social media user calls for justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST