MILLICENT OMANGA’s affair with RUTO’s aide, FAROUK KIBET, revealed after she joined GACHAGUA’s camp - She is a mole like WAMUCHOMBA! (LOOK)







Tuesday, 03 March 2026 - Former nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga’s recent shocking decision to abandon President William Ruto’s camp and embrace the Gachagua-led United Opposition has ignited heated chatter across Kenya’s political circles.

Once a staunch Ruto loyalist, Omanga has now thrown her weight behind a faction determined to oust the President in the 2027 elections.

She has also set her sights on the Nairobi Woman Representative seat, signaling her ambition to stay firmly in the political spotlight.

But whispers of doubt trail her every move.

Analysts caution that Omanga could be a Government mole, strategically embedded to feed intelligence back to State House.

City activist Ouma Neko has stoked the fire further, sensationally alleging that Omanga had a past affair with Ruto’s powerful aide, Farouk Kibet, in 2022, when Ruto was still Deputy President.

He warned the Opposition to tread carefully, drawing parallels with Githunguri MP, Gathoni Wamuchomba, who recently ditched the Opposition’s Kenya Moja faction and pledged allegiance to Ruto’s re-election bid.





The Kenyan DAILY POST