Bold Slay Queen’s daring outfit in Nairobi nightclub leaves men salivating - See how she flaunted her ‘nini’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, 3 March 2026 - A viral video of a bold Slay Queen enjoying herself in a Nairobi nightclub has lit up social media.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, the unapologetic baddie was captured vibing to the music while seated, exuding confidence and carefree energy.

But it wasn’t just her moves that caught attention - it was her daring, barely-there dress that has become the talk of the town.

Some netizens have lauded her boldness, praising her for living life on her own terms while others, however, felt she had gone too far, arguing that her outfit crossed the line of decency.

The video also sparked humorous commentary, with some joking that her fashion choice might come back to haunt her later in life.

“Imagine this is somebody’s future wife and mother,” one netizen quipped, highlighting the clash between modern nightlife culture and traditional expectations.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST