From Choppers to vintage cars!! City preacher Pastor PETER MUNAI's lavish wedding to Dr. PRINCESS MUTISYA sets tongues wagging - The bride arrived on the venue in a chopper (PHOTOs + VIDEO)







Tuesday, 3 March 2026 - Over the weekend, city preacher Pastor Peter Munai exchanged vows with Dr. Princess Mutisya in a wedding ceremony that redefined extravagance.

Pastor Munai raised the bar literally with the bride’s a grand entrance - descending from the skies in a helicopter, a move many women secretly dream of but few ever experience.

The opulent affair had “luxury” written in bold across every detail, leaving guests dazzled and netizens divided.

While some have applauded the pastor’s fairytale celebration, others raised eyebrows, questioning whether such grandeur was funded at the expense of his poor congregants.

Critics argued that spiritual leaders should embody humility, not opulence.

