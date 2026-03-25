MILLICENT OMANGA breaks hearts of men sliding into her DMs after introducing her Doctor husband - Sasa DM za ‘Uko single?’ Zipungue (PHOTO)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga has for the first time unveiled her husband on social media, sparking lively reactions from Kenyans.

In a post shared on Wednesday, March 25th, Omanga, who has set her sights on the Nairobi Woman Rep seat in the 2027 elections, cheekily explained that she was tired of endless DMs from men asking if she was single.

She revealed that her husband, a doctor by profession, is not only her partner but also a key supporter of her political journey.

“Behind every successful woman kuna mwanaume… na wangu ni Daktari. Sasa DM za ‘uko single?’ na ‘ulifanikiwa aje?’ zipungue kidogo,” she captioned alongside a photo of the couple.

While many congratulated her for finally introducing her spouse, others accused Omanga of trying to distance herself from President William Ruto amid reports linking her to lucrative Government tenders awarded to his allies.

Her flamboyant lifestyle, often showcased on social media through top‑of‑the‑range cars, has also drawn criticism, with some Kenyans accusing her of ‘spitting’ on ordinary citizens struggling with tough economics with her display of wealth.

The Kenyan DAILY POST