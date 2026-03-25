Businesslady exposes married man for hitting on her after sharing her business card - Leaks voice note and private messages







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A youthful businesslady has taken to social media to call out a married man who began harassing her shortly after obtaining her contact details from her shop.

According to the post shared on X, the man had initially visited her business premises as a customer and purchased materials.

During the interaction, he requested her business card, presumably for future transactions, and she obliged, hoping to gain a returning client.

However, what began as a normal business exchange quickly took an uncomfortable turn.

The woman claims that the man later started sending her inappropriate voice notes and persistently calling her, despite there being no personal relationship between them.

Frustrated by the unwanted advances, she decided to share a voice note and private messages the man had been sending to her.

“I am sick and tired of all these married men,” she lamented.





Listen to the audio>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST