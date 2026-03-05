Men show their true colours during pregnancy and postpartum - Popular life coach warns women against falling for “Rizz and Aura”







Thursday, March 05, 2026 - Popular life coach Solomon Buchi has warned women against being swayed by charm and superficial attraction when choosing a life partner.

In a viral Facebook post, Buchi emphasized that pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum are the true tests of a man’s character.

He urged women to look beyond “rizz and playboy aura,” stressing that these phases rarely reveal whether a man is genuinely supportive and kind.

“When you’re choosing a husband, remember that you’re choosing the man who’ll be the father of your kids; the man who’ll love you through the pregnancy fatigue, big nose, mouth odor; the man who’ll stand by you during childbirth; the man who will love you through the perineal tears, stretch marks and mom bod,” he wrote.

Buchi added that many women only realize the mistake of marrying for superficial reasons once they face the realities of motherhood.

“Some of you are attracted to ‘rizz’ and playboy aura, and I swear that you will never know the mistake you’ve made until pregnancy and postpartum—that’s when men show their truest colours.”

“Choose in the spirit or PERISH,” he cautioned.





