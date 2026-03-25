Media Personality KAMENE GORO unveils new look after significant weight loss as she celebrates 34th birthday (PHOTO)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Media personality Kamene Goro is stepping into her 34th year with confidence, style and a striking new look.

On Tuesday, March 24th, 2026, the radio queen marked her birthday by sharing glimpses of her transformation with fans on Instagram, proudly showing off a noticeable weight loss that has left many impressed.

Known for her bold personality, Kamene appeared radiant and playful as she embraced her new chapter.

“34 doesn’t look too bad. Lost quite some weight but still дуууууу0000ttttt,” she captioned.

Beyond the physical glow‑up, Kamene used the occassion to reflect on a year that tested her resilience.

In a heartfelt post, she admitted that life had taken unexpected turns, including personal and health struggles that forced her to rethink her priorities.

She described the past year as both painful and transformative, teaching her lessons in gratitude, family, and faith.

“Another year! To think it could have been the year I wasn’t going to see… The Year 34 has taught me Gratitude.

“We take so much for granted. It’s taught me Family and how they really are all we have between us and God,” she wrote.

Kamene went on to highlight how the year reshaped her understanding of time and human connection.

“You can plan and move, but at the end of the day Time belongs to God… it’s taught me pain and love in equal measure, that laughter and tears can happen in quick succession,” she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST