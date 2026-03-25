MP OSCAR SUDI swimming in money as patrons flock his Timba XO Club - Video shows a typical night (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, appears to be reaping big from his multi-million entertainment joint, Timba XO, located in Eldoret.

A Kenyan took to social media and shared a video offering a glimpse into how the popular club operates on a typical night.

In the clip, the venue is seen buzzing with activity, with revelers streaming in to enjoy the nightlife experience.

The parking lot is fully packed, an indication of the club’s growing popularity among partygoers.

Timba XO has in recent months become a hotspot in Eldoret, attracting large crowds and cementing its place as one of Kenya's top entertainment spots.

Watch the video>>> below

It's like Eldoret is raining money, wakelee si mko Sawa ama it's your time to eat😂😂😂🫢 pic.twitter.com/oCa9Y4LmJu — Mary Njoroge (@Maryian96) March 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST