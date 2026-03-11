Media personality KAMENE GORO opens up on being hospitalised recently after life-changing experience - “My life changed 45 days ago”







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Media personality, Kamene Goro, has taken to Instagram to reveal that she was hospitalised 45 days ago, following a life-changing experience.

While she did not disclose the exact reason for her hospitalisation, she hinted at a profound, life‑changing experience.

“One day I will tell you this story and how my life changed 45 days ago… God is God!” she wrote, leaving fans curious and eager for her full account.

Kamene is no stranger to health challenges.

On January 24th, 2024, she underwent knee surgery at Karen Hospital to repair a torn meniscus, a crucial cartilage pad that absorbs shock in the knee.

At the time, she admitted to feeling anxious about anaesthesia but remained hopeful about regaining mobility.

“Finally been discharged to embark on the hardest part of my recovery. God is good,” she shared, adding that the journey taught her valuable lessons about resilience and the importance of her support system.

“I think for me the recovery is usually harder than the surgery,” she confessed, underscoring the mental and physical challenges of healing.

This was not her first knee complication.

In August 2023, Kamene disclosed plans for a knee implant procedure after tearing her meniscus three times.

However, she clarified that her knee problems were not related to body size.

“It’s not a weight thing. So I’m due to fix the third tear and get an implant.”





