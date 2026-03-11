Media Personality JANET MBUGUA raises an alarm over widespread use of smart glasses in Kenya after viral Russian tourist saga - “This could get way worse”







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Media personality, Janet Mbugua, has raised fresh concerns about the growing use of smart glasses - high‑tech eyewear that can discreetly capture videos and photos in everyday settings, weeks after a viral incident involving a Russian tourist secretly recording women without their consent.

The earlier saga sparked national outrage and highlighted how easily technology can be weaponised against personal privacy.

Attention has since shifted to Ray‑Ban Meta glasses, which look like ordinary sunglasses but are equipped with cameras capable of recording high‑definition footage.

“Would you know if you were being recorded?” She asked her followers, stressing that these devices could be active in restaurants, matatus or even workplaces.

Beyond recording, the glasses connect directly to artificial intelligence systems, instantly integrating captured footage into global digital networks.

Much of this data is processed by human “labellers,” and Nairobi has reportedly become a hub for such work.

Local workers are said to review disturbing content - including private bathroom moments, intimate encounters and sensitive financial details - to train AI systems to recognise behaviours.

This comes as Kenyan organization, Oversight Lab, has petitioned the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (ODPC) to investigate how these glasses are being used locally and how the resulting data is handled.

“This could get way worse. But if we’re able to push for accountability now, maybe we end up saving somebody down the line,” she concluded.

