Former Citizen TV host, KIRIGO NG’ARUA’s ‘honest’ tribute to late uncle sparks reactions online - “You did me dirty, uncle G”







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - Former Citizen TV news anchor, Kirigo Ng’arua, has stirred reactions online after sharing a candid and unconventional tribute to her late uncle, Gerald Maina Ng’ayu.

Posting his obituary on Instagram stories, Ng’arua departed from the traditional tone of glowing eulogies.

The funeral programme, titled “Celebration of Life: The Late Gerald Maina Ng’ayu,” described him as a “loving father, caring brother, and a friend to many.”

But Kirigo’s caption hinted at a more complicated story.

“I didn’t want it to get here... but here we are. You did me dirty, Uncle G. 💔”

“But we shall fight when we see each other next.”

“For now, rest. And do not forget to laugh and dance wholeheartedly 🙃,” she wrote.

The phrase “You did me dirty” - Kenyan slang for betrayal or unfair treatment - immediately went viral.

While some interpreted her words as a reflection of strained family ties, others suggested that she was expressing frustration at the suddenness of his death, which left the family shocked and devastated.

Ng’arua, who rose to prominence as a lifestyle journalist and anchor on Royal Media Services’ Power Breakfast show, saw her career end abruptly in 2016 during a mass retrenchment - an event she revealed happened just minutes before going on air.

Since then, she has transitioned into branding and communications consultancy.





The Kenyan DAILY POST