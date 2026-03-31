Comedian ERIC OMONDI gushes over ex-girlfriend and baby mama, LYNE, on her 25th birthday - “You deserve the whole world”







Tuesday, March 31, 2026 - Comedian Eric Omondi has warmed hearts with an emotional birthday message to his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Lynne, as she turned 25.

The entertainer-turned activist, took to social media on Tuesday, March 31st, 2026, to honor her role as a mother and co-parent, describing her as “the greatest mother the world has ever had.”

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA K. Me and Toto Love You Soo much…You are the Greatest Mother the world has ever had,” Eric wrote, adding that Lynne’s presence continues to shape their family life.”

“You are PRECIOUS to us. I don’t know what we would be or do without you,” he said.

“Enjoy your day. YOU DESERVE THE WHOLE WORLD. We love you, Mama Toto.”

On her part, Lynne, marked her milestone with gratitude and self-reflection.

Sharing her excitement at turning 25, she posted:

“Linet At Twennyy Fineee (25). Grateful, Growing, Glowing and getting FINER. I thank God for everything, I’m blessed beyond measure.”

Eric and Lynne share a daughter and have openly embraced co-parenting despite no longer being together.

The two publicly announced their breakup in April 2025, with Lynne revealing that the decision was for her peace and growth, while Eric responded in his signature comedic style.

“I have made the decision to end my relationship with Eric Omondi.”

“It was not easy, but it is for my peace, my growth, and the future I see for myself and my daughter. For a new beginning—always.” Lyne posted on Instagram.

Days later, Eric broke his silence with a cryptic yet humorous tweet: “Dust is constant even after 40.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST