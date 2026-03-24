Cute PHOTOs of SDA choir member, MARY CLAIRE, before she was attacked with acid by an assailant hired by her estranged lover and NIS officer, ELVIS OPIYO







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) gospel singer, Mary Claire, and member of the Redemption Ministries choir in Nairobi, is fighting for her life following a brutal acid attack on her face.

Her estranged lover, Elvis Opiyo, orchestrated the attack after she broke off their eight-year relationship and declined his marriage proposal.

Photos circulating online show Claire before the attack, a vibrant and cheerful woman, often captured smiling during choir performances and social moments.

The images stand in stark contrast to her current condition as she battles for her life in the hospital.



The Kenyan DAILY POST