‘Shot ni mia tatu, ulienda shot tatu’ - LADY confronts man who refused to pay her after ‘MECHI’ in viral video (WATCH)

Saturday, March 21, 2026 - There was drama on a busy Nairobi street after a woman publicly confronted a man she accused of failing to pay her the agreed amount after mechi.
In the viral clip, the visibly agitated woman insists that the
man had promised to pay her Ksh 900.
However, after the encounter, she claims he attempted to
shortchange her.
The confrontation quickly escalated, with the no‑nonsense
lady roughing up the man as he tried to slip away.
Onlookers gathered in amusement, forming a crowd that
watched the heated exchange play out.
The man, appearing overwhelmed, tried to defend himself, but
the woman grew louder and more aggressive, demanding that he keeps his end of
the bargain.
The video has sparked wide conversation online, with many
viewers weighing in on the spectacle.
The incident has been interpreted by many as a reflection of
the tough economic realities facing ordinary Kenyans.
With rising costs of living and limited opportunities, some
women are turning to unglamorous ventures to make ends meet.
Watch the video>>> below
WEUH!!— 𝗞 𝗔 𝗡 𝗚 𝗘 𝗧 𝗛 𝗘™🇰🇪 (@Realkangethe) March 21, 2026
Strong, young and energetic luhya comrade confronted by a s3x worker after going for 3 shots and failing to pay the full amount of 900/- as early agreed.
Economy ni mbaya Kila mahali, hii Mvua imeharibu Kila kitu. pic.twitter.com/KcB3HNJKYg
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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