‘Shot ni mia tatu, ulienda shot tatu’ - LADY confronts man who refused to pay her after ‘MECHI’ in viral video (WATCH)







Saturday, March 21, 2026 - There was drama on a busy Nairobi street after a woman publicly confronted a man she accused of failing to pay her the agreed amount after mechi.

In the viral clip, the visibly agitated woman insists that the man had promised to pay her Ksh 900.

However, after the encounter, she claims he attempted to shortchange her.

The confrontation quickly escalated, with the no‑nonsense lady roughing up the man as he tried to slip away.

Onlookers gathered in amusement, forming a crowd that watched the heated exchange play out.

The man, appearing overwhelmed, tried to defend himself, but the woman grew louder and more aggressive, demanding that he keeps his end of the bargain.

The video has sparked wide conversation online, with many viewers weighing in on the spectacle.

The incident has been interpreted by many as a reflection of the tough economic realities facing ordinary Kenyans.

With rising costs of living and limited opportunities, some women are turning to unglamorous ventures to make ends meet.

Watch the video>>> below

WEUH!!

Strong, young and energetic luhya comrade confronted by a s3x worker after going for 3 shots and failing to pay the full amount of 900/- as early agreed.



Economy ni mbaya Kila mahali, hii Mvua imeharibu Kila kitu. pic.twitter.com/KcB3HNJKYg — 𝗞 𝗔 𝗡 𝗚 𝗘 𝗧 𝗛 𝗘™🇰🇪 (@Realkangethe) March 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST