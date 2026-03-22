MARGARET AKOTH shares videos showing how she went through hell in her marriage before dumping her estranged husband, VICTOR, for MAXWELL ODONGO (WATCH)







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Margaret Akoth has broken her silence after her estranged husband, Victor Agwaro, went on a ranting spree accusing her of eloping with controversial social media personality, Maxwell Odongo.

Margaret now claims she walked out of the marriage due to frequent domestic abuse.

She shared videos showing Victor turning violent and pouring cold water on her after returning home late at night.

According to Margaret, Victor has taken advantage of her silence to tarnish her image on social media, yet he is to blame for the collapse of their marriage.

Watch the video>>> below

MARGARET AKOTH drama continues..... pic.twitter.com/6dXIcJ4U3W — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 23, 2026

Victor and his wife during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST