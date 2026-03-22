VICTOR washes his estranged wife’s dirty linen in public - Claims she had MECHI with her cousins before their wedding







Sunday, March 22, 2026 - Heartbroken Luo man, Victor Agwaro, has continued to publicly expose details of his troubled marriage following their messy split.

He described his wife, Margaret, as highly promiscuous, claiming that she was involved with multiple men, including her own cousins, even before their wedding.

According to Victor, their marital problems worsened after he lost his job during the COVID-19 period.

He alleges that Margaret threw him out of their home at midnight due to his financial struggles, forcing him to return to the village.

The couple later reconciled and moved back in together after his financial situation improved.

Check out his post





Below are photos of Victor’s estranged wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST