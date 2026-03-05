Man’s bold advice to men about women and marriage sparks heated debate - “Don’t Marry a Woman Legally Until…”







Thursday, March 05, 2026 - A man identified as Ayo Ayorinde has ignited a heated debate online after warning men against rushing into legal marriages.

In his viral post, Ayorinde advised men to first live with their intended brides for at least five years after a traditional wedding before considering legal marriage.

“Check the mother of your wife-to-be well, you would get some clue about her tendencies… After say 5 years, if she is peaceful, supportive, faithful and has given you one or two children, you may then go ahead to marry her legally,” he wrote.

He further claimed that “95% of ladies pretend into marriage, it is time that reveals their true identity.”

The post has sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens agreeing with his cautionary stance while others dismissed it as unfair and stereotypical.

Check out the post and reactions below.

