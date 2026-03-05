“Man stuns netizens after rejecting a lucrative job offer upon learning his boss would be a LADY - ‘I Can’t Work under a Woman’ (LOOK)

Thursday, March 05,
2026 - A man has caused a buzz on social media after rejecting what
appeared to be a promising job opportunity.
In a viral WhatsApp screenshot, the consulting firm
cheerfully informed him: “We’re pleased to inform you that you’ve been selected for a job
offer…”
He responded with ‘Mrs,” seeking clarification if the boss was a
woman to which the firm replied:
“Any problem with that?”
His response was blunt: “I can’t work under a woman. I’d pass.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments