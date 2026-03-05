“Man stuns netizens after rejecting a lucrative job offer upon learning his boss would be a LADY - ‘I Can’t Work under a Woman’ (LOOK)







Thursday, March 05, 2026 - A man has caused a buzz on social media after rejecting what appeared to be a promising job opportunity.

In a viral WhatsApp screenshot, the consulting firm cheerfully informed him: “We’re pleased to inform you that you’ve been selected for a job offer…”

He responded with ‘Mrs,” seeking clarification if the boss was a woman to which the firm replied:

“Any problem with that?”

His response was blunt: “I can’t work under a woman. I’d pass.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST