Tragedy as as a pregnant woman, who is a member of Prophet OWUOR’s church, loses unborn baby after refusing medical help during labor - Neighbour recounts







Thursday, March 05, 2026 - A tragic incident has sparked outrage after a pregnant woman, described as a staunch follower of Prophet David Owuor, lost her baby during labor after refusing medical assistance.

According to a viral post shared online, neighbors urged her to seek hospital care when labor pains intensified, but she declined.

“She literally refused saying she’ll give birth in the mighty name of Prophet Owuor…”

“While giving birth the shoulder of the infant got stuck after the head.”

“They tried to help her but whenever they tried to take her to the hospital she refused.”

“She was in deep pain. This led to oxygen deprivation of the poor infant. It died later even before being removed,” the neighbor recounted.

The heartbreaking story has reignited concerns about blind faith and its consequences, especially in matters of health.

Just recently, Health Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale, condemned Prophet Owuor’s alleged miracle healings, where he claimed to cure HIV/ AIDS and make cripples walk.

Duale warned that such practices mislead believers and put lives at risk, stressing that medical science cannot be replaced by unverified spiritual claims.

The Kenyan DAILY POST