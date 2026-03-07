Man gives an interesting reason why women are rarely caught cheating despite having side guys (LOOK)







Saturday, March 07, 2026 - A viral post by social media user Viktor Benson has sparked lively debate about cheating in relationships.

In his statement, Benson suggested that men are more likely to be caught when cheating because of the ambitions of their side chicks.

“A side chick wants to be the main chick and that’s why men get caught cheating,” he wrote.

By contrast, he argued that women are rarely caught because their partners prefer to remain hidden.

“A side guy wants to remain a side guy forever and that’s why women are not easily caught,” Benson added.

The post quickly gained traction online, with many netizens agreeing with his bold claim.





