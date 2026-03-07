This bold baddie was spotted having a good time in a Nairobi club - See how she flaunted her ‘sleeping twins’







Saturday, March 07, 2026 - A video of a bold slay queen enjoying herself at a popular Nairobi club has set social media abuzz.

The stunning lady, dressed to turn heads, is seen vibing to the music with carefree energy, clearly owning the moment.

What has caught netizens’ attention, however, is her daring outfit that left little to the imagination.

While some were shocked, many praised her confidence, noting that it takes courage to step out in such a look knowing it will draw stares.

As one netizen put it, this is confidence personified.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST