Man ‘accidentally’ passes loyalty test after his girlfriend sent her hot sister to tempt him to have ‘MECHI’ (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 08, 2026 - Loyalty tests are fast becoming the latest craze in modern relationships, with couples setting up elaborate scenarios to see if their partners are truly faithful.

And one trending clip has left netizens in stitches after a girlfriend’s plan backfired spectacularly.

In the viral video, a young woman decided to test her boyfriend by enlisting her stunning sister to tempt him.

The setup was simple: the sister waited provocatively in bed, ready to see if the guy would take the bait.

When the boyfriend walked in, he appeared shocked and quickly bolted out of the house and ran to the car.

His girlfriend, who was waiting in the car, was thrilled-convinced her man had passed the test by rejecting her friend’s advances.

However, the boyfriend wasn’t running away from temptation.

He was actually rushing to the car to grab some protective gloves, completely unaware that his girlfriend was waiting there to catch his reaction.

In other words, he passed the loyalty test purely by accident.

The hilarious outcome has sparked wild reactions online, with netizens joking that the real moral of the story is simple: men should always keep ‘gloves’ in the car.

Watch the video>>> below

Bro accidentally passed the test 🤣💔 pic.twitter.com/MX6yScHqOG — Tee🌹 (@deeraah_) March 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST