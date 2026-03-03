“Mama Yao Bazenga!! KIKUYU mother wows netizens with hilarious rap free-style with her son (VIDEO)

Tuesday, 3 March 2026 - A Kikuyu mother has become the latest internet sensation after a video of her free-styling alongside her son went viral.
The witty mom, who proudly calls herself “Mama Yao Bazenga,”
showed off her rap skills with surprising ease, dropping lines packed with
trending street lingo and attitude to match.
From her confidence to her playful demeanor, Mama Yao
Bazenga has wowed netizens, proving that talent and charisma can shine at any
age.
The clip has sparked wild reactions online.
Some netizens joked that the mother might have been under
the influence of “something strong,” while others cheekily suggested that she was probably a baddie
back in her younger days.
Made my day😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sIiS83hIAs— Naimatapei W. Gitau (@naimatapeigitau) February 25, 2026
