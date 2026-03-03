I hate all men, my male colleagues and even my male relatives - Queer KNH Nurse CARLENE CHEPCHUMBA declares in shocking VIDEO



Tuesday, 3 March 2026 - A video of Carlene Chepchumba, a nurse at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) declaring her hate for men has shocked Kenyans.

In the viral video shared on tiktok, Chepchumba, who is openly queer, argues that all men are born with a belief that they are superior and she has found it hard to relate with them.

“I hate all men, my male colleagues, my male relatives and even male patients,” she asserts.

The video has raised concerns with netizens calling on the KNH management to suspend her from duty as she seems to be battling mental issues.

Veteran journalist Saddique Shaban urged the hospital to take action wondering if male patients are safe under her care.




