I hate all men, my male colleagues and even my male relatives - Queer KNH Nurse CARLENE CHEPCHUMBA declares in shocking VIDEO







Tuesday, 3 March 2026 - A video of Carlene Chepchumba, a nurse at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) declaring her hate for men has shocked Kenyans.

In the viral video shared on tiktok, Chepchumba, who is openly queer, argues that all men are born with a belief that they are superior and she has found it hard to relate with them.

“I hate all men, my male colleagues, my male relatives and even male patients,” she asserts.

The video has raised concerns with netizens calling on the KNH management to suspend her from duty as she seems to be battling mental issues.

Veteran journalist Saddique Shaban urged the hospital to take action wondering if male patients are safe under her care.

❌ She hates all men

❌ She hates all her male patients.

❌ She hates all her male colleagues



How @kutrrh and line ministry @MOH_Kenya have allowed her to continue practice, despite her worrying mental health issues is a subject an internal review at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/JSMdsxsPUg — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) March 3, 2026

