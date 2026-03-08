Ohangla singer PRINCE INDAH accused of cheating on his wife with multiple LADIES - One of his Side Chicks is pregnant







Sunday, March 8, 2026 - Celebrated Ohangla singer, Prince Indah, has found himself at the center of controversy after claims emerged alleging that he has been engaging in extra-marital affairs despite portraying himself as a devoted family man on social media.

The popular musician, who is widely admired for his romantic songs and frequent public displays of affection towards his wife, Winnie, is now facing accusations that his private life may be different from the image he presents online.

According to reports circulating online, one of the women allegedly involved with the singer is said to be from Eldoret.

She has been described by sources as tall, light-skinned and having a striking figure.

In a separate claim, another woman alleged that the singer is also romantically involved with her close friend, further fueling speculation that the musician may be juggling multiple relationships behind the scenes.

Further reports indicate that one of his side chicks is pregnant and is almost giving birth.

The allegations have sparked debate among fans, with some expressing shock given the image Indah has cultivated as a responsible husband and family man.

On his social media platforms, the Ohangla star is known for frequently gushing over his wife, sharing photos and heartfelt messages praising her and celebrating their relationship.

However, the singer may be living a different lifestyle behind the scenes, with some labeling him a serial cheater.

The Kenyan DAILY POST