“I Will Still Wear My Mini Skirts Even in My 80s, Get Used to It” - Nairobi Woman Rep ESTHER PASSARIS tells off critics over her outfits







Wednesday, March 04, 2026 - Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has once again stirred conversation online after firing back at critics who constantly question her fashion choices.

Known for her love of mini skirts and figure‑hugging dresses, Passaris boldly declared that she is not about to change her wardrobe.

“I will still wear my miniskirts even in my 80s - get used to it,” she declared.

Her unapologetic stance came after netizens criticized her outfit on Monday when she joined fellow MPs at Lee Funeral Home to pay respects to the late Johana Ng’eno, who died in a tragic helicopter crash.

Passaris made it clear that there is nothing wrong with embracing her style, even joking that she sees no issue with being labeled a “socialite bimbo.”

Her remarks have sparked heated debate, with some applauding her confidence and others insisting that her wardrobe choices are inappropriate for her age and position.





The Kenyan DAILY POST