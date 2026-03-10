LADY reveals the worst lie a man has ever told her after she caught him cheating and even netizens are shocked - Men can be creative!







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - A viral X thread about some of the lies men tell has left social media users in stitches.

Taking to X, Aurora (@MoonlitTracee) asked: “Ladies, what is the worst lie you have heard come out of a man’s mouth? Men are very creative with their lies you know.”

One response stood out for its sheer audacity.

Whemimor (@hy_wemmy) shared: “I found a bra in his suitcase and he said it’s from when he was f@t years back and kept it to remind him how far he’s come with his weight loss journey.”

The outrageous excuse quickly went viral with netizens agreeing that men’s creativity with lies truly knows no bounds.

