Everyone I know who fought their family and married the person they were warned about regrets it today - Man’s bold marriage advice sparks reactions (LOOK)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - An X user RealChad (@OneCHAD) has stirred lively debate after sharing his bold views on marriage.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Marriage is not a union of two people like you were taught in school, it’s a union of two families.”

“Everyone I know who fought their family and married the person they were warned about regrets it today.”

His post has sparked mixed reactions with some netizens disagreeing with his views.

One commented, “If everyone had to wait for their in-laws to like them before they go ahead with the marriage, about 65% will not be married.”

Another added, “Even the one that they brought for you to marry can still change tomorrow… the one they warned you not to marry can even do better.”





