Kenyan LADY in Russian tourist's videos, GATWIRI KINOTI, reveals why she prefers dating white men - “I Can Only Date a Black Man If…”

Friday, March 06,
2026 - Choice Gatwiri Kinoti, the Kenyan slay queen who shot to instant
online fame after appearing in viral videos with the controversial Russian
tourist, is once again stirring conversation with her bold views on dating and
relationships.
Speaking to SPM Buzz,
she stated that she prefers dating white men because Wazungu prioritize
personality over physical appearance when choosing partners.
“They date for love,” she said, adding that looks and body
figure rarely top the list.
She admitted that she has never dated a Kenyan man and isn’t
sure she ever will.
“That’s why I have never, and I’m not sure if I will ever,
date a Kenyan man. I think it’s because I haven’t found my type yet,” she
explained.
She went further, saying she generally avoids dating Black
men unless they come from well‑cultured, well‑exposed backgrounds.
“Unless he is the son of a president… unless they are from a
family where they are well exposed and very cultured,” she noted.
She also painted a picture of her ideal partner: someone who
respects women, is romantic and contributes equally in a relationship.
“A man who can cook, who can respect a woman, who can be
giving - that’s the only kind I can date,” she emphasized.
She concluded that white men embody these traits more
consistently, which is why likes them.
“It’s because white men are very cultured. That’s why I
always prefer them,” she said.
Recently, she addressed the viral clips featuring her
alongside the controversial Russian tourist, who became notorious for inviting
random women to his Airbnb and secretly filming their encounters with smart
glasses before posting the footage online without consent.
She clarified that, unlike many of the women involved, she
was fully aware of the recordings and insisted that she had no objection to
being filmed.
“I knew he was recording, and I
accepted it because I understood he was creating content.”
“I’m a content creator myself,
so I thought it was normal,” she
explained.
“But in bed, I hope not. I
really hope he didn’t record me there.”
